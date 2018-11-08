Claire Foy on 'Spider's Web' role

Media player
Claire Foy on her role in The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Claire Foy - well known for playing the Queen in the TV series The Crown - takes on a decidedly different role playing the vigilante goth character Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
In early reviews Foy has been getting better reviews for her performance than the film itself.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
08 Nov 2018
