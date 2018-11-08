Media player
Will Young on LGBT mental health: Schools not doing enough
Singer Will Young says not enough is being done in schools to stop the negative use of the word, gay.
He told Today that it "used to mean 'happy'... now it means 'wrong".
08 Nov 2018
