Will Young: 'Gay used to mean happy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will Young on LGBT mental health: Schools not doing enough

Singer Will Young says not enough is being done in schools to stop the negative use of the word, gay.

He told Today that it "used to mean 'happy'... now it means 'wrong".

  • 08 Nov 2018
Go to next video: An LGBT+ group for people of colour