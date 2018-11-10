The label that brought reggae to Britain

Media player
Trojan: The music label that brought reggae to Britain
Trojan Records launched in 1968 at a time when the country was divided over mass migration from the Commonwealth.
The record label was known as the Motown of reggae, with dozens of hit records.
It influenced generations of musicians including The Clash, The Specials, Madness and Culture Club.
10 Nov 2018
