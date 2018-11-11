Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remembrance Day: Carol Ann Duffy reads poem The Wound in Time
The poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy reads her poem The Wound in Time, written for the Armistice anniversary and broadcast for the first time on BBC Radio 4.
She has commissioned 10 more poems for a special collection. You can hear them on the BBC Sounds app with introductions by each of the poets or on the Radio 4 website
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46169604/remembrance-day-carol-ann-duffy-reads-poem-the-wound-in-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window