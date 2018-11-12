Fly-Man? No. Insect-Man? No

Media player
How Stan Lee came up with Marvel's Spider-Man
American writer Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.
Speaking in 2012, the man behind many of Marvel Comics' famous superheroes explained what he looked for in one of his most iconic characters.
12 Nov 2018
