New film looks at killer robots

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New film raises the dangers robots present to humans
A new film examines the impact lethal robot technology is having on people’s lives.
The Truth About Killer Robots looks at robots that have actually killed humans and how automation is stripping away various aspects of humanity and dehumanising us.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Business can be seen on BBC World News.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46211994/new-film-raises-the-dangers-robots-present-to-humansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window