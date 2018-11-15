New film looks at killer robots
New film raises the dangers robots present to humans

A new film examines the impact lethal robot technology is having on people’s lives.

The Truth About Killer Robots looks at robots that have actually killed humans and how automation is stripping away various aspects of humanity and dehumanising us.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 15 Nov 2018
