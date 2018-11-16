Jeff Goldblum: Music makes me cry
Jeff Goldblum: When I cry at music it confuses my son

Actor Jeff Goldblum, has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake he often cries listening to music.

The Jurassic Park actor, who has released his debut album of jazz, described how his three-year-old son reacts when he cries.

