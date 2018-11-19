Media player
Dancing with the Stars: Harry Potter actors' good-luck messages
Emma Watson and JK Rowling are among the members of the Harry Potter family who have united to share their warm wishes for a former co-star.
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the original film series, will appear in the final of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night.
She will dance in the last round of the American competition after scoring perfect 10s for one of her dances in the semi-final.
19 Nov 2018
