Isabel Allende: 'I get over grudges by writing'
Author Isabel Allende is one of this year's BBC 100 Women and in an interview with Kirsty Wark, explains how writing has helped her get over grudges and loss from her past.
She also explains why - although she lives in the US - she still writes, dreams and makes love in Spanish.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
22 Nov 2018
