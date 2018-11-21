Anne-Marie: Being an 'empath' helps me write songs
Anne-Marie has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake that being highly sensitive to other people's emotions has made her a better writer.

The singer said she suffers from anxiety and then found out she was an "empath" after searching online.

