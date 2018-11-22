Marvel Studio’s Alonso on diversity aim

Video

Victoria Alonso is executive vice president of production at Marvel Studios.

Her name is on some of the biggest film hits of recent years including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

But women occupying the executive ranks in Hollywood are still in a minority.

Alonso tells BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook that in film-making she consistently found she was either one of the very few or the only woman in the room.

“It is better when you have balance, when you have a 50/50 it creates for a better room, for a better conversation and I think it sort of guides stories in a way that it doesn’t if there is only one of me,” she says.

Alonso also discusses the studio's commitment to have different communities represented in their films.

