Mel B on 'abusive' relationships
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spice Girls' Mel B on 'abusive' relationships and her green tank top

Spice Girl Mel B has spoken about the difficulties faced by women in "coercive relationships" and urged others to speak out.

Her ex-partner denies the allegations she has made against him.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Nov 2018