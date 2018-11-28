Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spice Girls' Mel B on 'abusive' relationships and her green tank top
Mel B has spoken about the difficulties faced by women in "abusive, coercive" relationships and urged others to speak out.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, she said writing about her experiences in her new book Brutally Honest had been "therapeutic".
She also revealed her favourite Spice Girls song, and the story behind her favourite green tank top.
Her ex-partner denies the allegations she has made against him.
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46379620/spice-girls-mel-b-on-abusive-relationships-and-her-green-tank-topRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window