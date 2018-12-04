Rehab orchestra hits high note

Media player
Award nomination for orchestra whose members are recovering addicts
The New Note orchestra is the world's first orchestra made up of musicians recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.
Now the Brighton-based ensemble has been nominated for a prize in Tuesday night's British Composer Awards.
The group has been recognised in the category of best community or educational project.
Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen.
04 Dec 2018
