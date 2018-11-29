Queen Anne film: The Favourite reviewed
Historical Queen Anne royal drama The Favourite reviewed

The Favourite - a dark absurd historical British costume drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne - is emerging as a strong contender in the forthcoming Oscars race.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been speaking to two of the film’s stars. Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone who play ladies-in-waiting competing for the attention of the queen.

