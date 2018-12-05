Video

The philosopher Prof Kwame Anthony Appiah argues in his latest book, The Lies That Bind, that our collective identities; on race, class, religion, nationality, gender or religion, are riddled with contradictions.

He tells BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "My job is to provide tools for people to think about these things that are better than the tools they have currently got. My job is not to tell people what to do. It is not even to tell them how to solve their problems."

But the tools he provides were useful for people trying to make the world better - the activists and those involved in social movements, Prof Appiah explained.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 5 December 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only)