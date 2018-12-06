Saoirse Ronan on Mary Queen of Scots role
Saoirse Ronan on playing Mary Queen of Scots

Actress Saoirse Ronan stars in a new historical drama, Mary Queen of Scots, in the title role.

Returning to the throne in 16th Century Scotland at the age of 18, Mary Queen of Scots in engaged in a rivalry with England’s Queen Elizabeth I portrayed by Margot Robbie.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 06 Dec 2018
