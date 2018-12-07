Media player
Buzzcocks lead singer dies at 63
Pete Shelley performed the punk classic Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), with the Buzzcocks.
He is thought to have died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Estonia on Thursday.
07 Dec 2018
