Buzzcocks lead singer dies at 63
Pete Shelley performed the punk classic Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), with the Buzzcocks.

He is thought to have died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Estonia on Thursday.

  • 07 Dec 2018
