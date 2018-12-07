'Just not caring what people think'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Buzzcocks lead singer dies at 63

Pete Shelley is best known for performing the punk classic Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), with the Buzzcocks.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Dec 2018