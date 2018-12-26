Media player
How do you explain Panto?
Pantomime is a popular theatrical treat for families during the Christmas holidays.
The costumes are bright, the sets sparkle and the audience are encouraged to sing-a-long.
But cries of 'It's behind you" and "Oh no he didn't" might confuse newcomers to the genre.
So how do you explain a Panto?
BBC News went behind the scenes at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre production of Peter Pan.
Video by Emily Wolstencroft, Lucy Green and Claudia Redmond
26 Dec 2018
