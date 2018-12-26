It's behind you...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

It's behind you...

Cries of 'It's behind you" and "Oh no he didn't" might confuse newcomers to the genre.

So how do you explain a Panto?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Dec 2018