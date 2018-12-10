Harry Redknapp is crowned King of the Jungle
Harry Redknapp is crowned King of the Jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The football manager beat fellow finalists Emily Atack, who came second, and John Barrowman to take the crown, saying it was "so surreal" to win.

Ten celebrities headed into the Australian jungle in November, where they were later joined by Noel Edmonds.

In the absence of his normal partner Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly hosted the show with Holly Willoughby.

