Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Redknapp is crowned King of the Jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The football manager beat fellow finalists Emily Atack, who came second, and John Barrowman to take the crown, saying it was "so surreal" to win.
Ten celebrities headed into the Australian jungle in November, where they were later joined by Noel Edmonds.
In the absence of his normal partner Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly hosted the show with Holly Willoughby.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46504714/harry-redknapp-is-crowned-king-of-the-jungle-in-i-m-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-hereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window