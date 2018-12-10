Prefab Sprout's new music
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prefab Sprout's new music

Paddy McAloon, the front man of '80s band Prefab Sprout, plays an exclusive taste of his next album which is still a work-in-progress.

He spoke to Today reporter Nicola Stanbridge about making music despite hearing and sight loss.

  • 10 Dec 2018