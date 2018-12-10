Media player
Prefab Sprout's new music
Paddy McAloon, the front man of '80s band Prefab Sprout, plays an exclusive taste of his next album which is still a work-in-progress.
He spoke to Today reporter Nicola Stanbridge about making music despite hearing and sight loss.
10 Dec 2018
