Robbie's reluctance to play Queen Elizabeth I
Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan on Queen Elizabeth film

Margot Robbie has revealed that she felt she wasn't the right actress for the role of Queen Elizabeth I.

But director Josie Rourke changed her mind.

The Australian actress plays opposite Saoirse Ronan in a new film, Mary, Queen of Scots.

The movie, which is released next month, is a tale of two queens at war.

  • 11 Dec 2018
