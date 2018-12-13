Roma: Director Alfonso Cuaron on new film

Media player
Roma: Director Alfonso Cuaron on his new film
Spanish-language black-and-white film, Roma, is emerging as a strong contender in pre-Oscar contests picking up numerous awards and nominations.
Written and directed by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, who also made Gravity, the film is a family drama inspired by Cuaron’s own childhood.
BBC Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News
13 Dec 2018
