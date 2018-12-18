Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huda Kattan: Meet the Middle Eastern star of the make-up world
Huda Kattan is the 35-year-old CEO of make-up brand Huda Beauty. She's introduced to some of her UK fans for the first time at a meet-and-greet in London.
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46545204/huda-kattan-meet-the-middle-eastern-star-of-the-make-up-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window