'World needs Mary Poppins right now'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mary Poppins Returns for European premiere

Mary Poppins Returns saw the Royal Albert Hall in London transformed into Cherry Tree Lane for its European premiere.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke of the film's much-needed magic in times of global uncertainty.

  • 13 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Aquaman stars perform haka at premiere