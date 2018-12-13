'Mary Poppins comes along when there's trouble'
Mary Poppins Returns: For the European premiere more than fifty years later

The return of Mary Poppins saw the Royal Albert Hall transformed into Cherry Tree Lane for its European premiere. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke of the film's much-needed magic in times of global uncertainty.

  • 13 Dec 2018