Salisbury's panto positivity
Salisbury looks to pantomime after nerve agent attack

Salisbury Playhouse is enjoying record ticket sales for its pantomime.

That's despite a downturn in visitor numbers to the city since a nerve agent attack in March.

Demand has been so high for the Playhouse's version of Beauty And The Beast, an extra week has been added to the run.

  • 17 Dec 2018
