How panto is bringing positivity to Salisbury

Video

Salisbury Playhouse is enjoying record ticket sales for its pantomime.

That's despite a downturn in visitor numbers to the city since a nerve agent attack in March.

Demand has been so high for the Playhouse's version of Beauty And The Beast, an extra week has been added to the run.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.