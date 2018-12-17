How panto is bringing positivity to Salisbury

Media player
Salisbury looks to pantomime after nerve agent attack
Salisbury Playhouse is enjoying record ticket sales for its pantomime.
That's despite a downturn in visitor numbers to the city since a nerve agent attack in March.
Demand has been so high for the Playhouse's version of Beauty And The Beast, an extra week has been added to the run.
