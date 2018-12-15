Media player
Strictly Come Dancing winner crowned
Documentary maker Stacey Dooley and dance partner Kevin Clifton have been crowned the winners of the 16th series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.
Stacey beat Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to win the coveted glitterball trophy in Saturday's final.
She was previously best known for hosting her hard-hitting series Stacey Dooley Investigates, but has won over millions on Saturday night TV.
It was Kevin's first victory after being a losing finalist four times.
15 Dec 2018
