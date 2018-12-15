Who won Strictly Come Dancing?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Moment Strictly Come Dancing winners 2018 announced

Find out if Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer or Stacey Dooley won the 2018 BBC TV dancing series.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Dec 2018