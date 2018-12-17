Media player
Rose McGowan: Life after #MeToo
Actor and activist Rose McGowan became one of the most prominent figures of the #MeToo movement.
She is one of several women to accuse Mr Weinstein of rape. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Rose McGowan describes how life has changed since the allegations and the response she's seen from around the world to #MeToo.
