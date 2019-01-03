Film follows Stan and Ollie's final tour

Media player
Steve Coogan and John Reilly on playing Laurel and Hardy
Laurel and Hardy - one of the most prolific comedy acts in film history - is the subject of a new movie which looks at their tour of British variety halls in the 1950s.
The film stars Steve Coogan and John C Reilly.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook went to meet them.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
03 Jan 2019
