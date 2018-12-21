Video

This footage of a couple kissing in the 1898 film Something Good is the first known on-screen kiss between two black actors.

It's now getting recognition thanks to the detective work of University of Southern California archivist Dino Everett and University of Chicago historian Allyson Nadia Field, who both spoke to Dotun Adebayo on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The film is being recognised alongside Jurassic Park, My Fair Lady and Brokeback Mountain as being among America’s most influential motion pictures and will be inducted into the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.