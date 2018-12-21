'I'm happy to be proved wrong'
LadBaby number one: 'I'm happy to be proved wrong'

YouTube star LadBaby has beaten both Ariana Grande and Ava Max to the Christmas number one spot. That's despite many commentators - including BBC Music reporter Mark Savage - writing off his chances.

On Tuesday he predicted that LadBaby wouldn't make number one. But since then the song has sold more than 75,000 copies.

