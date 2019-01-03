Greatest Dancer judges on worst injuries
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greatest Dancer judges share stories of their worst dancing injuries

The new dance talent show, The Greatest Dancer, starts on 5 January. Ahead of its launch, the BBC's Colin Paterson talked to some of the judges about their worst dancing mishaps.

Pop star Cheryl, South African professional ballroom dancer Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, who is a Broadway dancer and starred in TV series Glee, all shared their stories.

  • 03 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Walliams' writing tips: 'Make baddies funny'