'My hip came out of the socket once'

Video

The new dance talent show, The Greatest Dancer, starts on 5 January. Ahead of its launch, the BBC's Colin Paterson talked to some of the judges about their worst dancing mishaps.

Pop star Cheryl, South African professional ballroom dancer Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, who is a Broadway dancer and starred in TV series Glee, all shared their stories.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.