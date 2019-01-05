'My hip came out of the socket once'

Media player
Greatest Dancer judges on worst dancing injuries
The new dance talent show, The Greatest Dancer, starts on 5 January. Ahead of its launch, the BBC's Colin Paterson talked to some of the judges about their worst dancing mishaps.
Pop star Cheryl, South African professional ballroom dancer Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison, who is a Broadway dancer and starred in TV series Glee, all shared their stories.
05 Jan 2019
