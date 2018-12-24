Media player
Video
Chris Evans bids emotional farewell
Chris Evans paid an emotional tribute to his wife as he broadcast his final BBC Radio 2 show.
The DJ, who has hosted breakfast for nine years, said: "I'd like to thank my wife Natasha, my gravity, my compass, my guiding light."
Evans will host the Virgin breakfast show from 21 January.
Zoe Ball will take over the Radio 2 breakfast show, becoming the first woman to host the coveted slot.
24 Dec 2018
