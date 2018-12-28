Film 2019 axed by BBC

Media player
The BBC has confirmed it will not broadcast its long-running Film... series next year.
The programme first aired in 1971 and has since been fronted by Barry Norman, Jonathan Ross and Claudia Winkleman.
28 Dec 2018
