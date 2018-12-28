Michael Palin: 'I've been a knight before...'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year Honours 2019: Twiggy, Palin and Pullman
The New Year Honours list for 2019 has been released - and fashion icon Twiggy, comedian Michael Palin and author Philip Pullman are among those being recognised.
-
28 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46705635/new-year-honours-2019-twiggy-palin-and-pullmanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window