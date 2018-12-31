Media player
Gary Oldman to play Churchill again?
Gary Oldman, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Sir Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour, says he has "only scratched the surface" with the character, and that "there's another chapter".
He told the Today programme that he is currently working with Churchill's great-grandson Lord Randolph Churchill on adapting the wartime leader's short story The Dream.
31 Dec 2018
