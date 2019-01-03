Media player
Video
Strictly's AJ Pritchard tells of hometown attack ordeal
A festive night out turned into a nightmare for Strictly's AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis - when they were attacked in a nightclub in their home town.
The professional dancers were left battered and bruised, with Curtis needing emergency surgery on his knee.
They spoke to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin about their ordeal.
03 Jan 2019
