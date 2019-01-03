Media player
Sir Billy Connolly: 'Death doesn't frighten me'
Sir Billy Connolly has insisted he does not fear death despite his advancing years.
In Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland, which is going out on Friday 4 January at 9pm on BBC Two, the comedian he said laughter helped him cope with Parkinson's disease and getting old.
The documentary sees Sir Billy reminiscing about his life and childhood as he returns to Scotland.
03 Jan 2019
