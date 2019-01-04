'Death doesn't frighten me'

Video

Sir Billy reminisces about his life as he returns to Scotland for a documentary.

In Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland, which is going out on Friday 4 January at 9pm on BBC Two, the comedian he said laughter helped him cope with Parkinson's disease and getting old.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.