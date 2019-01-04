Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Billy Connolly: 'Death doesn't frighten me'
Sir Billy reminisces about his life as he returns to Scotland for a documentary.
In Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland, which is going out on Friday 4 January at 9pm on BBC Two, the comedian he said laughter helped him cope with Parkinson's disease and getting old.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
04 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46752729/sir-billy-connolly-death-doesn-t-frighten-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window