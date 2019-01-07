BBC Music Sound Of 2019: Rosalia

Media player
Spanish artist Rosalia takes fifth place in the BBC Music Sound Of 2019 list
Rosalia has come fifth in this year's BBC Music Sound Of poll. The 25-year-old flamenco devotee is a huge star in her native Spain, having already won two Latin Grammy awards.
Video Journalist: Sophie Van Brugen
07 Jan 2019
