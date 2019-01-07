BBC Music Sound Of 2019: Rosalia
Spanish artist Rosalia takes fifth place in the BBC Music Sound Of 2019 list

Rosalia has come fifth in this year's BBC Music Sound Of poll. The 25-year-old flamenco devotee is a huge star in her native Spain, having already won two Latin Grammy awards.

Video Journalist: Sophie Van Brugen

