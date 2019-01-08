Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Music Sound Of 2019: slowthai
slowthai's music has been described as a combination of grime, rap, dubstep and garage.
A Radio 1 playlist favourite, he is not afraid of speaking out on topics which he feels strongly about, like Brexit, discrimination and political inequalities.
To mark his fourth place result in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll, the Northampton native spoke to BBC News.
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window