'All your eggs in one basket'

Video

slowthai's music has been described as a combination of grime, rap, dubstep and garage.

A Radio 1 playlist favourite, he is not afraid of speaking out on topics which he feels strongly about, like Brexit, discrimination and political inequalities.

To mark his fourth place result in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll, the Northampton native spoke to BBC News.

