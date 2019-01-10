BBC Music Sound Of 2019: King Princess

Media player
King Princess is the runner up in this year's BBC Music Sound Of poll
Brooklyn born Mikaela Straus (aka King Princess) was probably destined for a career in music.
Her dad Oliver was a recording engineer who worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Mumford and Sons.
However, King Princess has her own star credentials, having sold out venues worldwide and been the first signee on Mark Ronson's own record label.
She is now also the runner up in the BBC Music Sound Of 2019 poll.
10 Jan 2019
