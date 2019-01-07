Killing Eve and Bodyguard awards at Globes
Golden Globes: Sandra Oh and Richard Madden among winners for Killing Eve and Bodyguard

Sandra Oh and Richard Madden were among the winners at this year’s Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Sandra Oh won best actress in a TV drama for her part in Killing Eve, and Richard Madden took the award for best actor in a TV drama for his role in Bodyguard.

  • 07 Jan 2019
